Russia Proposes Preparing Syria-Turkey Ties Normalization Roadmap - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Moscow has proposed within the framework of the quadrilateral format of Russia-Iran-Turkey-Syria to prepare a roadmap on the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara for the next meeting of foreign ministers, which will then be presented to the presidents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The optimal result of our meeting today could be an agreement to instruct experts to prepare a draft roadmap for Syrian-Turkish normalization for the next ministerial meeting, which will then be reported to the heads of our states," Lavrov said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow.

The roadmap for the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus should include security issues, the minister said.

"This roadmap should allow to clearly define the positions of the contracting parties ” Syria and Turkey ” on their priority issues which includes solving the problem of restoring control of the Syrian government over the territory of the country and ensuring reliable security of the shared 950-kilometer (590 miles) border with Turkey excluding the possibility of cross-border attacks, infiltration of terrorists," Lavrov added.