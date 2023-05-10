UrduPoint.com

Russia Proposes Preparing Syria-Turkey Ties Normalization Roadmap - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Russia Proposes Preparing Syria-Turkey Ties Normalization Roadmap - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Moscow has proposed within the framework of the quadrilateral format of Russia-Iran-Turkey-Syria to prepare a roadmap on the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara for the next meeting of foreign ministers, which will then be presented to the presidents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The optimal result of our meeting today could be an agreement to instruct experts to prepare a draft roadmap for Syrian-Turkish normalization for the next ministerial meeting, which will then be reported to the heads of our states," Lavrov said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow.

The roadmap for the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus should include security issues, the minister said.

"This roadmap should allow to clearly define the positions of the contracting parties ” Syria and Turkey ” on their priority issues which includes solving the problem of restoring control of the Syrian government over the territory of the country and ensuring reliable security of the shared 950-kilometer (590 miles) border with Turkey excluding the possibility of cross-border attacks, infiltration of terrorists," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Ankara Border Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Imran Khanâ€™s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khanâ€™s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

6 minutes ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

1 hour ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

2 hours ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

2 hours ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi b ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.