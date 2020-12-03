Russia Proposes Setting Up Informal Working Group to Improve OSCE Efficiency - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia proposes establishing an informal working group to increase the efficiency of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, pointing to the need for more transparency and a search for compromise.

Late last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, announced that Moscow had already drafted a relevant initiative.

"We invite the future Swedish chairmanship [of the OSCE in 2021] to establish an informal working group for improving the OSCE efficiency," Lavrov said at an online conference among the OSCE Ministerial Council.

"The reform should be aimed at boosting transparency and efficiency of the Secretariat, institutions and field presences; improving methodology of election monitoring; optimizing the plan of action and preparations for the Ministerial Council; balancing the three 'baskets'; and improving the budgetary process.

It is necessary to draft an updated agenda, to focus on what unites us instead of the divisions, and to seek compromise through open and equal dialogue," Lavrov went on to say.

The foreign minister stressed he was not calling on the OSCE to "start from scratch."

"It is important to revitalize the set of interrelated obligations of the OSCE that has been evolving over the past decades. The organization has no future if it is not sought-for by its member states," Lavrov explained.

The Russian minister noted that new OSCE officials should take the "alarming trends" into consideration.

"They should act impartially and responsibly in the interests of strengthening the fundamental rule and principle of consensus, not on suggestions from some nations," Lavrov stressed.