Russia Proposes to Create New System of Security Agreements - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia's proposals on security guarantees are aimed at creating and legalizing a new system of agreements in the field of security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

The top diplomat mentioned that Moscow's proposals on security guarantees envision non-expansion of NATO to the east and deployment of strike weapons near Russian borders but they all have other elements that in the end should "form those very reliable, legally binding security guarantees."

"Our proposals are aimed at creating and legalizing a new system of agreements based on the principle of the indivisibility of security and abandonment of attempts to achieve military superiority, which was approved unanimously by the leaders of all Euro-Atlantic states in the 1990s.

I would like to emphasize that what we need is legally binding guarantees since our Western colleagues systematically fail to fulfill political obligations, not to mention voiced assurances and promises given to the Soviet and Russian leaders," Lavrov said.