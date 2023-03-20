UrduPoint.com

Russia Proposes To Postpone Turkey-Russia-Iran-Syria Meeting In Moscow - Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia Proposes to Postpone Turkey-Russia-Iran-Syria Meeting in Moscow - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia has proposed to postpone the meeting of delegations from Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that Ankara agreed to the idea.

The meeting was initially slated for March 15-16.

Later, media reported that the meeting was postponed for technical reasons.

"The Russian side offered to postpone (the meeting). Perhaps, they made a joint decision with the Syrian side. Then they said that they would do it (organize the meeting) in the future, and we agreed," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by A Haber tv channel.

