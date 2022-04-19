UrduPoint.com

Russia Proposes To Ukrainian Soldiers In Azovstal To Surrender On Tuesday - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Russia Proposes to Ukrainian Soldiers in Azovstal to Surrender on Tuesday - Ministry

The Russian military is proposing to Ukrainian "militants" and foreign mercenaries who are hiding in Mariupol's Azovstal plant to surrender on Tuesday afternoon, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said

"Given the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and also guided by purely humane principles, the Russian armed forces once again offer militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 12.

00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT) on April 19, 2022 to halt all hostilities and lay down their arms," Mizintsev told a briefing.

According to Mizintsev, the process includes direct communication between Russian and Ukrainian sides starting from 10:00 GMT. The Russian official said that the surrender process should last two hours and start at 11:00 GMT when the militants will start leaving the Azovstal plant without weapons.

