Russia Proposes to US Extending New START for 5 Years or Less - Deputy Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russia proposed to the United States extending the New START treaty for a five-year period, but if this is unacceptable for Washington, then for a shorter period, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"We proposed to the United States extending the contract for a five-year term provided for in it, or, if for some reasons it is uncomfortable for the American side, then for a shorter period, which would probably not be an optimal signal, including for the international community, waiting for convincing confirmation from Moscow and Washington of adherence to arms control," Ryabkov said after consultations with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

"At least it's better than nothing," he said.