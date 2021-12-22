Russia Proposes to US Solution on US presence in Syria, Situation in Euphrates - Envoy

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) SULTAN, December 22 (Sputnik) - Russia is proposing to Washington a solution to the US presence in Syria and the situation in the Euphrates, Russian Special Representative Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"A large number of existing difficulties and problems are not only in southern Syria but also in the Euphrates, everything can be solved by the withdrawal of the American forces from these territories. Frankly speaking, even the dialogue that takes place between the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces and Damascus would have gone much faster and more fruitfully," Lavrentyev said at a press conference following the Astana format meeting.

When Russia talks to the US, it brings its concerns to them and "offer them such a solution to the issue," he added.