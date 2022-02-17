Russia Proposes to US to Implement Moratoriums on Placement of Missiles in Europe

Moscow has proposed to the United States to implement the idea of reciprocal moratoriums on the placement of medium and short range missiles in Europe as part of the dialogue on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

Moscow views this issue as one of the priority areas of the Russian-American dialogue on strategic stability, the ministry noted.

"We continue to proceed from the relevance of Russian initiatives concerning the 'post-INF Treaty,' based on the idea of reciprocal verifiable moratoriums on the deployment of ground-based medium and short range missiles in Europe.

In principle, we are open to substantive discussion on the ways of their practical implementation," the ministry said in its security response to the US.

At the same time, Moscow pointed out that Washington does not seem to have a clear approach to control measures over these weapons, in particular, their coverage, which should also apply to other nuclear and non-nuclear weapons of the appropriate range, the ministry added.