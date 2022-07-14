UrduPoint.com

Russia Proposes To US Trilateral Talks With Mexico On Illegal Border Crossings - Consul

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Russia Proposes to US Trilateral Talks With Mexico on Illegal Border Crossings - Consul

The Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in Houston have proposed to the United States trilateral talks with Mexico about illegal crossings at the US southern border, but has not received a response, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in Houston have proposed to the United States trilateral talks with Mexico about illegal crossings at the US southern border, but has not received a response, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"We have suggested several times that we have consultations with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) but they have not responded to any of our proposals," Zakharov said. "Exactly the same proposal was made by the Russian Embassy to the US Department of Homeland Security.

They have not responded to anything yet. We are ready for consultations. We offered tripartite consultations - Russia, United States and Mexico - we did not receive any response."

Zakharov pointed out that the channel used to facilitate illegal border crossings exists and has flourished in recent months.

"The channel is clear: they (Russian nationals) fly to Mexico and from there - I don't know who they pay, the locals - they organize border crossings, illegal border crossings," Zakharov said. "Unfortunately, there are tragic cases, as in San Antonio. This is the whole tragedy of the situation."

