Russia Proposes UNSC Meeting On Threats Posed By Western Weapons Sent To Ukraine - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 02:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russia is requesting a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the security threats posed by the supply of weapons to Ukraine by the Western countries, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"We are in favor of talking about real rather than invented problems and since today we've wasted time talking about the latest conjectures and fantasies, then we propose that tomorrow we discuss real threats to international peace and security caused by foreign states supplies of arms and military goods to Ukraine," Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Nebenzia also said Russia would like to see as briefers during the meeting UN Under-Secretary for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and also civil society representatives.

"We will immediately send the corresponding requests to the French presidency," Nebenzia said, referring to the presiding country for the month of September.

