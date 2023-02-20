(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had recognized the activities of the Lithuanian non-governmental organization Free Nations League as undesirable in Russia.

"Based on the results of the study of the received materials, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office decided to recognize the activities of an unregistered foreign non-governmental organization established in the form of the socio-political movement Free Nations League, Lithuania, as undesirable in Russia," the statement said.

The statement noted that the company's activities posed a threat to Russia's constitutional order and security.

Information about the decision was sent to the Russian Ministry of Justice to add the company to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia.