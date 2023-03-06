UrduPoint.com

Russia Prosecutor General's Office Declares Transparency International Undesirable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Russia Prosecutor General's Office Declares Transparency International Undesirable

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had recognized the activities of Transparency International as undesirable in Russia.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had recognized the activities of Transparency International as undesirable in Russia.

"Based on the results of the study of the received materials, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office decided to recognize the activities of Transparеncy International with the headquarters in Berlin, the management of which is carried out by citizens of foreign countries, as undesirable in Russia," the statement said.

The activities of this organization went beyond the declared goals and objectives.

"The organization interfered in Russia's internal affairs, which poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and the security of Russia under the guise of fighting corruption around the world," the statement read.

Information about the decision was sent to the Russian Ministry of Justice to add the company to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia.

Related Topics

Corruption World Russia Company Berlin

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first ..

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first Karachi Kings

14 minutes ago
 French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Re ..

French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Retailers to Lower Food Prices U ..

3 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of Qavi Khan

CM condoles death of Qavi Khan

3 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 11, dozens missing: offi ..

Indonesia landslide kills 11, dozens missing: officials

3 minutes ago
 Two hospitals allocated for PMDC employees

Two hospitals allocated for PMDC employees

3 minutes ago
 1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Cou ..

1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Council project

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.