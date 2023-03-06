(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had recognized the activities of Transparency International as undesirable in Russia.

"Based on the results of the study of the received materials, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office decided to recognize the activities of Transparеncy International with the headquarters in Berlin, the management of which is carried out by citizens of foreign countries, as undesirable in Russia," the statement said.

The activities of this organization went beyond the declared goals and objectives.

"The organization interfered in Russia's internal affairs, which poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and the security of Russia under the guise of fighting corruption around the world," the statement read.

Information about the decision was sent to the Russian Ministry of Justice to add the company to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia.