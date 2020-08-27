UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Prosecutors Ask Germany For Navalny Medical Files

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Russia prosecutors ask Germany for Navalny medical files

Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked German medics to provide medical files on opposition leader Alexei Navalny after the Berlin clinic treating him said tests indicated he was poisoned

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked German medics to provide medical files on opposition leader Alexei Navalny after the Berlin clinic treating him said tests indicated he was poisoned.

The prosecutor-general's Office said it had sent a request to German state authorities for "documents on medical data and investigations by German specialists" into Navalny's state of health since he was airlifted out of Russia on Saturday.

Related Topics

Russia German Berlin Opposition

Recent Stories

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

58 minutes ago

US Judge Halts Federal Execution Scheduled for Fri ..

1 minute ago

Six Greek F-16 Fighter Jets Take Part in Eunomia J ..

1 minute ago

Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Registered in R ..

1 minute ago

Business community urge Federal government for sav ..

1 minute ago

Bryan brothers bring curtain down on legendary ten ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.