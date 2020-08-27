Russia prosecutors ask Germany for Navalny medical files

Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked German medics to provide medical files on opposition leader Alexei Navalny after the Berlin clinic treating him said tests indicated he was poisoned

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked German medics to provide medical files on opposition leader Alexei Navalny after the Berlin clinic treating him said tests indicated he was poisoned.

The prosecutor-general's Office said it had sent a request to German state authorities for "documents on medical data and investigations by German specialists" into Navalny's state of health since he was airlifted out of Russia on Saturday.