Russia Protest Plans to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine at Cairo Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Russia issued a strong protest to Western nations over their plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during a meeting in Cairo on June 13-14, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia issued a strong protest to Western nations over their plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during a meeting in Cairo on June 13-14, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.

Zakharova confirmed that Cairo hosted a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group on doctrines and strategic risks earlier in June.

"As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted earlier, we, in particular, used this platform to express a strong protest to the Western Troika over plans to transfer F-16 aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons to the Kiev regime. We pointed to the most serious destabilizing factor of this step, which could lead to a dangerous escalation," Zakharova said.