Open Menu

Russia Protest Plans To Deliver F-16s To Ukraine At Cairo Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Russia Protest Plans to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine at Cairo Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Russia issued a strong protest to Western nations over their plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during a meeting in Cairo on June 13-14, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia issued a strong protest to Western nations over their plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during a meeting in Cairo on June 13-14, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.

Zakharova confirmed that Cairo hosted a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group on doctrines and strategic risks earlier in June.

"As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted earlier, we, in particular, used this platform to express a strong protest to the Western Troika over plans to transfer F-16 aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons to the Kiev regime. We pointed to the most serious destabilizing factor of this step, which could lead to a dangerous escalation," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia Nuclear Cairo Kiev Lead June

Recent Stories

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) temporarily ..

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) temporarily suspends disbursements amid he ..

49 seconds ago
 US Senate Panel Completes Markup of $886Bln 2024 D ..

US Senate Panel Completes Markup of $886Bln 2024 Defense Spending Bill - Stateme ..

51 seconds ago
 Punjab police finalize security arrangements for E ..

Punjab police finalize security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

52 seconds ago
 Murree Hospital's facilities being improved; Dr Ja ..

Murree Hospital's facilities being improved; Dr Jamal Nasir

54 seconds ago
 8,156 cops deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad: D ..

8,156 cops deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad: DIG

20 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journali ..

Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journalists - Foreign Ministry

20 minutes ago
EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to ..

EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to Remain Ineffective - Expert

27 minutes ago
 KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rain ..

KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rainy season

27 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting with board

ADC chairs meeting with board

27 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 r ..

Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 riots accused till Monday

34 minutes ago
 Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Kar ..

Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Karachi

34 minutes ago
 DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to rem ..

DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to remain present at form submission ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World