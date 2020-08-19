UrduPoint.com
Russia Protests Detention Of Deputy Trade Representative In Norway - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:24 PM

Russia Protests Detention of Deputy Trade Representative in Norway - Embassy

Russia protests the detention of its deputy trade representative in Norway, the Russian Embassy in Oslo said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russia protests the detention of its deputy trade representative in Norway, the Russian Embassy in Oslo said Wednesday.

According to the embassy, the deputy trade representative was detained on August 15 as he was meeting with a Norwegian citizen.

"He was searched, he was not allowed to contact the embassy or summon someone from the consular department. We expressed the protest to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry because the status of the diplomat was violated," the embassy said.

The diplomats added that Russia would "draw its own conclusions."

