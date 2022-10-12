Russia Protests to Japan Over HIMARS Tests Near Russian Border - Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry declared a strong protest to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow because of the recent tests of the HIMARS MLRS near the Russian borders during exercises with the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry declared a strong protest to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow because of the recent tests of the HIMARS MLRS near the Russian borders during exercises with the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On October 12, a strong protest was made to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow in connection with the testing of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems by the Japan Self-Defense Forces on October 10 as part of a joint military exercise with the United States at the Yausubetsu training ground (Hokkaido), located in direct proximity to the Russian borders," the statement says.

The ministry emphasizes that earlier, when the training ground was created, the Japanese Foreign Ministry stated that there were no plans to use it for testing such long-range MLRS.

Bewilderment is also caused by the fact that the Japanese media, whose representatives were admitted to the training ground, linked the drills with "Russian aggression in Ukraine."

"We consider the military exercises that took place as a challenge to ensuring the security of the Far East region of our country and insist on the immediate cessation of such actions. The Japanese side was also warned of the inevitability of adequate response measures in order to block military threats to Russia," the foreign ministry stressed.