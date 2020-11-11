UrduPoint.com
Russia Provided $1Bln To Syria To Assist Industry, Power Grid Recovery - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia has earmarked $1 billion for the recovery of Syria's power grid and restoration of its industrial production, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for Syrian refugees return said on Wednesday.

"Russia has earmarked $1 billion for humanitarian issues, power grid restoration, industrial production resumption, cultural objects restoration. Apart from that, Russia and the United Nations' World Food Programme have signed a memorandum on the procedure for distributing the food assistance to Syria, amounting to $20 million," Mikhail Mizintsev said at the Damascus international conference on the return of refugees.

