Russia Provides Antiviral Drugs To Cambodia To Help Fight COVID-19 - Embassy

Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:28 PM

Russia has provided Cambodia with a batch of medicines to treat acute respiratory infections amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Cambodia said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia has provided Cambodia with a batch of medicines to treat acute respiratory infections amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Cambodia said on Thursday.

According to the diplomatic mission, the aid was delivered during a Wednesday meeting between Russian Ambassador to Phnom Penh Dmitry Tsvetkov and Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bun Heng.

"During the event, а batch of more than 1,000 packages of Russian Scientific and Technological Pharmaceutical Firm 'Polysan' produced medicine 'Cycloferon' was conveyed to the Cambodian side.

This company delivered the mentioned medication within the humanitarian action undertaken to assist the Kingdom [of Cambodia] in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection," the embassy said.

The Russian diplomat and the Cambodian official also discussed bilateral relations in the field of health and prospects of future cooperation, and also shared the experience of their countries in fighting the ongoing pandemic.

Cambodia has so far confirmed 122 COVID-19 cases, and all carriers have already recovered, according to the health authorities.

