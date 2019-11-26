UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Provides Educational, Humanitarian Assistance To Palmyra Children - Military

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:30 AM

Russia Provides Educational, Humanitarian Assistance to Palmyra Children - Military

PALMYRA (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian servicemen are providing medical and humanitarian assistance to residents of the Syrian city of Palmyra, particularly children, who are returning to school in harsh conditions, the Russian military has announced.

"Today, representatives of the Russian armed forces are providing the necessary humanitarian assistance [to residents of Palmyra]. Also, for the educational process, children have been given various school supplies, writing utensils, notebooks. Those who need it are getting medical assistance," Russian military spokesman Aleksey Ivanov told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, classes at the Palmyra school have resumed. The Russian reconciliation center carried out its first humanitarian action in the city next to the school, bringing about 2.5 metric tons of food to local residents. Children received school supplies and were provided with medical assistance.

".

.. the humanitarian assistance of the Russian armed forces and Russia in general is welcomed here ... Overall, such [humanitarian] operations are being carried out throughout Syria on a regular basis. But the educational assistance is the first of its kind and we plan to continue such assistance in other areas of Syria where peaceful life is restoring and where schools are operating in full force," Ivanov said.

The ancient city of Palmyra, located in Syria's Homs Governorate, was heavily damaged by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) between 2015 and 2016, during the civil war in Syria.

Palmyra was recaptured from IS in March 2016, as a result of joint efforts of the Syrian government forces and the Russian military. Russia has carried out de-mining operations in the city.

Earlier this year, Russia announced that it was ready to send its experts to assist Damascus in restoring the Palmyra museum and various historical structures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Syria Russia Damascus March November 2016 2015 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

7 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

7 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

7 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

7 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

8 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.