Russia Provides Educational, Humanitarian Assistance to Palmyra Children - Military

PALMYRA (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian servicemen are providing medical and humanitarian assistance to residents of the Syrian city of Palmyra, particularly children, who are returning to school in harsh conditions, the Russian military has announced.

"Today, representatives of the Russian armed forces are providing the necessary humanitarian assistance [to residents of Palmyra]. Also, for the educational process, children have been given various school supplies, writing utensils, notebooks. Those who need it are getting medical assistance," Russian military spokesman Aleksey Ivanov told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, classes at the Palmyra school have resumed. The Russian reconciliation center carried out its first humanitarian action in the city next to the school, bringing about 2.5 metric tons of food to local residents. Children received school supplies and were provided with medical assistance.

.. the humanitarian assistance of the Russian armed forces and Russia in general is welcomed here ... Overall, such [humanitarian] operations are being carried out throughout Syria on a regular basis. But the educational assistance is the first of its kind and we plan to continue such assistance in other areas of Syria where peaceful life is restoring and where schools are operating in full force," Ivanov said.

The ancient city of Palmyra, located in Syria's Homs Governorate, was heavily damaged by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) between 2015 and 2016, during the civil war in Syria.

Palmyra was recaptured from IS in March 2016, as a result of joint efforts of the Syrian government forces and the Russian military. Russia has carried out de-mining operations in the city.

Earlier this year, Russia announced that it was ready to send its experts to assist Damascus in restoring the Palmyra museum and various historical structures.