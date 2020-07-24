Russia Provides Kyrgyzstan With Reagents for 50,000 COVID-19 Tests - Kyrgyz Cabinet

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has received from the Russian delegation reagents sufficient for performing 50,000 coronavirus tests, a spokesman for the Kyrgyz cabinet told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova held a meeting with the deputy head of the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology of Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor; and a group of Russian doctors, arriving in the country to assist coronavirus response.

"The Russian delegation provided the Health Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic with PCR tests and reagents for 50,000 tests," the Kyrgyz cabinet's spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the Russian delegation ” comprised of critical care physicians, pulmonologists, otolaryngologists and infectologists ” will visit Kyrgyzstan's regions to directly assist treatment of coronavirus patients and also hold online seminars for Kyrgyz doctors.

"The support from the Russian side is a manifestation of the truly friendly and brotherly relations between the peoples of the two countries," Ismailova said, as quoted by the cabinet. Ismailova has expressed gratitude to Russian doctors, the Health Ministry, and the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan for the provided assistance, the cabinet added.

Kyrgyzstan has recorded 31,247 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with the death toll amounting to 1,211. The country's Health Ministry assesses the epidemiological situation as extremely difficult. More than 10 temporary hospitals have been deployed in Kyrgyzstan, as medical facilities struggle to cope with the influx of patients. The government has recalled all the health care workers from vacation and has engaged senior students of medical universities in the coronavirus response.