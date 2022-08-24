UrduPoint.com

Russia Provides UNSC Letter With Evidence Proving Ukraine Shelled Zaporizhzhia - Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Moscow has circulated a letter with photo evidence among members of the UN Security Council to prove that the Ukrainian forces are shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian Mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

"We circulated among #UNSC members a letter containing information on the provocations by Ukrainian regime against the Zaporozhye #NPP & their potential consequences," the mission said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The letter from Russian Permanent Representatives to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said Russia has information showing the Ukraine strikes against the plant.

"I wish to bring to your attention the presentation by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the strikes conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 20, 2022, as well as the photo evidence of the aftermath of these strikes," the letter says.

