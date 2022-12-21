Russia Providing Military With Everything Necessary Without Limits on Financing - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there are no restrictions on financing of the army and the country provides everything necessary.

"I want to draw the attention of the defense ministry, the general staff chief and all the commanders present here that we have no funding restrictions. The country and the government give everything that the army asks for. Everything," Putin said at an expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The president emphasized that the Russian military should have everything at the highest level, including weapons and night vision devices, as well as necessities.

"We know that there can be no small things on the battlefield. Therefore, you need to pay special attention, I know that the ministry is dealing with this, however, I want to emphasize this again that first-aid kits, food, dry rations, uniforms, shoes, protective helmets and body armor ” everything should be at the most modern and highest level," Putin noted.

Russia's national defense expenditures amounted to 4.68 trillion rubles ($65 billion), which is 3.2% of the national GDP, in 2022, according to the Finance Ministry'S data.