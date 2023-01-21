UrduPoint.com

Russia Providing School Meal Assistance To Countries In Asia-Pacific - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 01:11 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Russia began to provide assistance to Cambodia, Laos and Sri Lanka in creating a sustainable school meal system since 2022 as part of international efforts in this field, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Russia has also been working closely with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) on establishing and developing school meal systems in a number of countries across the globe, according to the ministry.

"Since 2022 we have expanded the geography of assistance to the Asia-Pacific region (Cambodia, Laos and Sri Lanka)," the statement read.

Together with the WFP, Russia is implementing a number of projects worth over $130 million, the ministry stated, adding that Moscow was ready to further cooperate with the WFP to provide support to countries in need and ensure global food security.

