UrduPoint.com

Russia Providing Stabilizing Influence In Southern Syria - Jordan Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Russia Providing Stabilizing Influence in Southern Syria - Jordan Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Russia's continuing military presence in southern Syria has provided a stabilizing presence in the region by preventing Islamist extremist organizations from recovering and reasserting their power there and beyond, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

"The truth is that the Russian presence in Syria has been a stabilizing influence in the south (of the country)," Safadi, who also serves as Jordan's deputy prime minister, told a meeting at the Woodrow Wilson Center on Friday.

Safadi said Jordan needed to maintain effective diplomatic relations with Russia because of its role in the region and physical proximity to Jordan, as well as for the stabilizing role it continued to play in Syria.

"We still need to re-engage with Russia," he said.

Last month, a Russian air strike hit and killed Islamist militants in the vicinity of the US-controlled Al Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry accused US special forces of financing and training the terrorist group, which has hideouts in the desert along Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Prime Minister Syria Russia Iraq From

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

3 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

3 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

3 hours ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

3 hours ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

3 hours ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.