Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support to Iran in Exchange for Drones - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russia is providing an "unprecedented level" of military support to Iran in exchange for Tehran supplying drones to Moscow for use during the special operation in Ukraine, NBC news reported on Friday.

The support may result in Russia providing Iran with advanced military equipment, including advanced helicopters and air defense systems, the report said.

Last spring, Iranian pilots trained in Russia to fly Sukhoi Su-35 jets, a move that indicates Iran may begin receiving the aircraft within the next year, the report said.

Moscow is looking to collaborate with Iran on weapons development, perhaps including the establishment of a joint production line for drones in Russia, the report added.

Earlier on Friday, the Biden administration designated three Russia-based entities, including the country's Aerospace Forces, that have been involved in the transfer of Iranian drones for use in Ukraine.