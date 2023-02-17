UrduPoint.com

Russia Provokes No Uncontrolled Escalation In Ukraine - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Russia Provokes No Uncontrolled Escalation in Ukraine - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) There is no uncontrolled escalation from the Russian side in Ukraine, Russia is acting carefully, risks may come from the other side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I can guarantee you that we in Moscow and those who lead the special military operation, those who give orders, who formulate goals, that we act prudently and calmly, we do not lose our temper. And from this point of view, there is no uncontrolled escalation, from our point of view, from our positions," he said on the air of Channel One.

"We still show responsibility, but we tell our opponents that they are playing with fire and the risks are very high," Ryabkov added.

