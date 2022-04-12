UrduPoint.com

Russia 'provoking Hunger In The World' With Ukraine War: EU

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Russia 'provoking hunger in the world' with Ukraine war: EU

Russia's war in Ukraine, and not the sanctions imposed on Moscow, is what is causing an escalating global food crisis, the EU's top diplomat said Monday

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia's war in Ukraine, and not the sanctions imposed on Moscow, is what is causing an escalating global food crisis, the EU's top diplomat said Monday.

"They are causing scarcity. They are bombing Ukrainian cities and provoking hunger in the world," Josep Borrell told a media conference after chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He said the Russian military was "sowing bombs on Ukraine's fields, and Russian warships have blockaded tens of ships full of wheat".

"They are bombing and destroying the stocks of wheat and preventing this wheat to be exported," he said.

Borrell warned that in addition to the violent battles raging on the ground in Ukraine, "there is another battle: a battle of narrative".

While Moscow, he said, was attempting to portray Western sanctions as "responsible for the food scarcity and rising prices," it was Russia that was "provoking hunger in the world by blocking the ports, the wheat, and by destroying the stores of wheat in Ukraine".

"Stop blaming the sanctions," he said. "It is the Russian military that is causing food scarcity.

" His comments came after the United Nations warned last week that global food prices hit an all-time high in March following Russia's invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine.

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said the disruption to exports resulting from the February 24 invasion, coupled with the international sanctions on Russia, had spurred fears of a global hunger crisis.

Concerns were especially acute in the middle East and Africa, where knock-on effects were already playing out.

Russia and Ukraine possess vast grain-growing regions that are among the world's main breadbaskets. Their harvests represent big shares of the globe's exports in several major commodities, including wheat, vegetable oil and corn.

Russia and Ukraine together accounted for around 30 percent and 20 percent of global wheat and maize exports, respectively, over the past three years, the FAO said.

The FAO estimates famine in West Africa and the Sahel regions -- both highly dependent on Russian and Ukrainian grains -- could worsen and affect over 38 million people by June if no measures are taken.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Agriculture Oil Middle East February March June Stocks Media From Wheat Top Million

Recent Stories

Govt under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif to complet ..

Govt under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif to complete constitutional tenure: Shahi ..

2 minutes ago
 UK sanctions Bosnian Serb politicians over secessi ..

UK sanctions Bosnian Serb politicians over secession threats

2 minutes ago
 White House Declines to Say Whether India Promised ..

White House Declines to Say Whether India Promised to Reduce Energy Imports From ..

2 minutes ago
 Election of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister big s ..

Election of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister big success for opposition parties ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Set to Name New Commander of US, Allied Forc ..

Biden Set to Name New Commander of US, Allied Forces in Europe - Reports

15 minutes ago
 NCRC for joint efforts to enure street children no ..

NCRC for joint efforts to enure street children not ignored in national prioriti ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.