UrduPoint.com

Russia Proxies Hold Breakaway Polls In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Russia proxies hold breakaway polls in Ukraine

Voting on whether Russia should annex Kremlin-controlled regions of Ukraine opened Friday as the West denounced the referendum that has dramatically raised the stakes of Moscow's seven-month invasion

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Voting on whether Russia should annex Kremlin-controlled regions of Ukraine opened Friday as the West denounced the referendum that has dramatically raised the stakes of Moscow's seven-month invasion.

As polling got underway, Ukrainian forces said they were clawing back territory from the Moscow-backed separatists, contesting territory the Kremlin seeks to control.

The votes in four regions are the latest shock development in a ferocious war that UN investigators said had seen violence -- like executions and torture -- that amounted to war crimes.

The referendums in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been dismissed as a "sham" by Kyiv's Western allies.

Authorities in the Russian-controlled regions are going door-to-door for four days to collect votes. Polling stations then open Tuesday for residents to cast ballots on the final day of voting.

It was also possible to vote at the building in Moscow that represents the Donetsk breakaway region.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote Kherson Donetsk From

Recent Stories

Top Saudi Diplomat Hopeful Progress on JCPOA Still ..

Top Saudi Diplomat Hopeful Progress on JCPOA Still Possible, But No Positive Sig ..

2 minutes ago
 USA, Australia hit three figures as Japan crash at ..

USA, Australia hit three figures as Japan crash at women's basketball World Cup

2 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation meets Chairman RDA

RCCI delegation meets Chairman RDA

2 minutes ago
 DC cancels registration of 18 housing societies

DC cancels registration of 18 housing societies

2 minutes ago
 Gender inclusive economic policy stressed to engag ..

Gender inclusive economic policy stressed to engage female entrepreneurs

2 minutes ago
 Montenegrin Lawmakers Move to Oust President for V ..

Montenegrin Lawmakers Move to Oust President for Violating Constitution - Report ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.