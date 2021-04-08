UrduPoint.com
Russia Public, Private Sector Customers Can Procure Zoom Accounts - Company To Sputnik

Thu 08th April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Customers in Russia's public and private sectors can still procure Zoom accounts, a company spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Zoom continues to be committed to serving customers in the Russian market and the Commonwealth of Independent States," the spokesperson said.

"We are in the process of evolving our approach in the region, and in the meantime, new and existing customers in both the public and private sectors can seek to procure Zoom accounts directly through our website."

