Russia Publishes List of Suspected Wartime Latvian Mass Murderers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The department of Russia's Federal Security Service in Novgorod region has unveiled a list of Latvians it suspects of a role in wartime executions in occupied western Russia.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe in May on genocide claims into the killings of civilians in two villages of Zhestyanaya Gorka and Chernoye between 1941 and 1943 when they were under Nazi occupation. At least 500 remains have been exhumed.

The Names of Latvian collaborators were taken from four timeworn handwritten pages seen by Sputnik.

They date back to 1967.

The document lists 19 people involved in the crimes, all of them born or living in what was then the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic. It also mentions their features, language skills and in some cases military titles.

Some of the suspected war criminals were tracked down after the war. The document names their last known places of residence. For instance, Erich Buchroth was living in Germany in 1945. There is no indication in the papers if any of them was brought to justice.