UrduPoint.com

Russia Pulls Back From North As Red Cross Pushes Mariupol Rescue

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Russia pulls back from north as Red Cross pushes Mariupol rescue

Ukraine on Saturday said Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv as the Red Cross prepared for a fresh evacuation effort from the besieged southern port of Mariupol

Zaporizhzhia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Saturday said Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv as the Red Cross prepared for a fresh evacuation effort from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Ukraine said Russian forces were concentrating in the east and south, a day after thousands of people from Mariupol and surrounding Russian-held areas escaped in a convoy of buses and private cars.

"Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media.

He said that while Russian forces appeared to be pulling back from Kyiv and Chernigiv, their aim was to "control a vast stretch of occupied territory and set up there in a powerful way".

Podolyak said Russian forces would "dig in there, set up air defence, drastically reduce losses and dictate terms.

Moscow's aim was to "drastically reduce losses & dictate terms", he said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Without heavy weapons we won't be able to drive (Russia) out".

- 'Our city doesn't exist anymore' - Mariupol has been an important Ukrainian hold-out, suffering weeks of Russian shelling, with at least 5,000 residents killed, local officials said.

The estimated 160,000 who remain face shortages of food, water and electricity.

"We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Zelensky said in a video address earlier on Saturday.

Dozens of buses carrying Mariupol residents who had escaped the devastated city arrived Friday in Zaporizhzhia, 200 kilometres (120 miles) to the northwest, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

The buses carried people who had been able to flee Mariupol to Russian-occupied Berdiansk.

"We were crying when we reached this area. We were crying when we saw soldiers at the checkpoint with Ukrainian crests on their arms," said Olena, who carried her young daughter in her arms.

"My house was destroyed. I saw it in photos. Our city doesn't exist anymore." The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said its team headed to Mariupol to try and conduct an evacuation was forced to turn back Friday after "arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed".

The ICRC said it would try again on Saturday.

- New US aid - Peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow resumed via video on Friday, but the Kremlin warned that what it described as a helicopter attack on a fuel depot inside Russia would hamper negotiations.

"This is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The air strike hit energy giant Rosneft's fuel storage facility in Belgorod, 40 kilometres from the Ukraine border.

But Kyiv would not be drawn on whether it was behind the attack, with Zelensky telling US network Fox news: "I'm sorry, I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief." He said Russia was consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the east and south, joining Western assessments that Moscow's troops were regrouping, not withdrawing.

Ukraine also warned that Russian forces who left the Chernobyl nuclear plant -- site of the world's worst nuclear accident, in 1986 -- after weeks of occupation may have been exposed to radiation.

"Russia behaved irresponsibly in Chernobyl" by digging trenches in contaminated areas and keeping plant personnel from performing their duties, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Zelensky meanwhile repeated his plea for the West to provide greater military support.

"Just give us missiles. Give us airplanes," he told Fox. "You cannot give us F-18 or F-19 or whatever you have? Give us the old Soviet planes. That's all... Give me something to defend my country with." The Pentagon later said it was allotting $300 million in "security assistance" to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February.

- 'Where roses used to bloom' - A ferocious Ukrainian fightback and Russia's logistics and tactical problems have hampered Russian efforts and there is growing concern inside the country as military losses mount.

Russia on Friday launched its annual military draft but vowed that conscripts would not be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Referring to the draft, Zelensky urged Russian families not to send their children to war.

"Don't let them join the army. It's not their war. We don't need any more deaths," he said.

Civilians have trickled out of devastated areas after arduous and daring escapes.

Three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko and her family walked an hour through a field strewn with burnt-out Russian armoured vehicles to flee their village outside Kyiv.

"The shops are closed, there's no delivery of supplies. The bridge is also blown up, we can't go for groceries through there," said Karolina's mother Karina Tkachenko.

In Mariupol, Viktoria Dubovytskaya, who had sheltered in the theatre where 300 people are feared to have been killed in Russian bombardments, said she only grasped the extent of the destruction as she fled.

Bodies lay in the rubble and small wooden crosses were planted in the ground, she told AFP.

"When people find their loved ones, they just bury them wherever they can. Sometimes where roses used to bloom," she said.

burs-dt/bpROSNEFT

Related Topics

Accident Attack World Army Electricity Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Washington Social Media Twitter Nuclear Pentagon Vehicles Young Belgorod Chernobyl Mariupol SITE Turkish Lira February May Border Family All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide l ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide lockdown

33 seconds ago
 Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv: preside ..

Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv: presidential aide

34 seconds ago
 Man allegedly kills brother's wife over land dispu ..

Man allegedly kills brother's wife over land dispute

35 seconds ago
 LCCI office timings rescheduled for holy month of ..

LCCI office timings rescheduled for holy month of Ramadan

28 minutes ago
 APP playing important role in promoting national i ..

APP playing important role in promoting national image, narrative: Farrukh

37 seconds ago
 Philippines alerts public to avoid exposure to wil ..

Philippines alerts public to avoid exposure to wild birds amid bird flu outbreak ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.