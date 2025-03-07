Russia Pummels Ukraine Energy Sites As US Pushes For Talks
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Russia launched a "massive" drone and missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities early Friday, just days after President Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies proposed that Moscow and Kyiv halt strikes on critical infrastructure.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched at least 58 missiles and nearly 200 drones, damaging energy facilities across the country from Kharkiv in the east to Ternopil in the west.
Firefighters were battling a blaze on streets lined with debris in the Kharkiv region, images released by the emergency services showed.
The call from Zelensky to halt aerial bombardments on energy facilities is part of growing rhetoric from Kyiv, Washington and Moscow on halting the war, now in its fourth year.
The Kremlin had responded by ruling out any temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, and on Friday, its defence ministry confirmed it had carried out "precision" strikes on enegry facilities, claiming they support the Ukrainian military.
Russia is "targeting facilities linked to Ukraine's military-industrial complex," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The Ukrainian air force said it had deployed French Mirage fighter jets -- delivered to Ukraine last month -- for the first time to repel the aerial onslaught.
The fighter jets along with air defence units shot down 34 of the missiles and 100 drones.
DTEK, the largest private energy supplier in Ukraine, said its facilities in the Black Sea region of Odesa were targeted for a fourth night in a row.
And it said that gas facilities in the central Poltava region had "ceased operations" after being struck in the overnight attack.
State gas company Naftogaz also said its production facilities were damaged, without giving details.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
More Stories From World
-
Gang gunfights in Ecuador leaves 22 dead57 seconds ago
-
Chinese foreign minister highlights Global South cooperation, China's diplomatic vision1 minute ago
-
Man trampled to death by elephant in India's West Bengal1 minute ago
-
Woman suffers serious leg injuries in shark attack at Sydney beach1 minute ago
-
Doncic, James lead Lakers fightback as Knicks downed in thriller1 minute ago
-
Russia pummels Ukraine energy sites as US pushes for talks1 minute ago
-
Passports Director inspects Umrah Halls at Madinah Airport11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,361 food Baskets in Romania11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 900 food baskets in Sudan21 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Mali21 minutes ago
-
US State Dept. extends 'gratitude' to Pakistan for arresting a terrorist wanted by Washington31 minutes ago
-
Golden eagle soars again after rescue in Tunisia31 minutes ago