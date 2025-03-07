Russia pummels Ukraine energy sites as US pushes for talks

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Russia launched a "massive" drone and missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities early Friday, just days after President Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies proposed that Moscow and Kyiv halt strikes on critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched at least 58 missiles and nearly 200 drones, damaging energy facilities across the country from Kharkiv in the east to Ternopil in the west.

Firefighters were battling a blaze on streets lined with debris in the Kharkiv region, images released by the emergency services showed.

The call from Zelensky to halt aerial bombardments on energy facilities is part of growing rhetoric from Kyiv, Washington and Moscow on halting the war, now in its fourth year.

The Kremlin had responded by ruling out any temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, and on Friday, its defence ministry confirmed it had carried out "precision" strikes on enegry facilities, claiming they support the Ukrainian military.

Russia is "targeting facilities linked to Ukraine's military-industrial complex," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Ukrainian air force said it had deployed French Mirage fighter jets -- delivered to Ukraine last month -- for the first time to repel the aerial onslaught.

The fighter jets along with air defence units shot down 34 of the missiles and 100 drones.

DTEK, the largest private energy supplier in Ukraine, said its facilities in the Black Sea region of Odesa were targeted for a fourth night in a row.

And it said that gas facilities in the central Poltava region had "ceased operations" after being struck in the overnight attack.

State gas company Naftogaz also said its production facilities were damaged, without giving details.