Russia Pummels Ukraine With 'record' Drone Barrage
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Russia launched a record 188 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, amid growing international tensions over Russian missile threats and hints Moscow could strike European cities.
Moscow and Kyiv have been escalating their drone and missile broadsides, with Ukraine recently firing US long-range missiles at Russia and the Kremlin retaliating with an experimental hypersonic missile.
The barrage came as ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members were due to meet in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of the intermediate-range missile on the city of Dnipro.
"During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unidentified drones," the air force said Tuesday, referring to Iranian-designed drones and putting the overall number fired at 188.
The air force said it had shot down 76 Russian drones in 17 regions, while another 95 were either lost from their radars or downed by electronic jamming defensive systems. It did not specify what happened to the remainder.
Moscow also fired four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the air force said.
"Unfortunately, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, private and apartment buildings were damaged in several regions," a statement said.
AFP journalists heard explosions ring out over the capital, while Kyiv city officials said the air alert had lasted five hours and 10 Russian drones were shot down there.
Recent Stories
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
More Stories From World
-
Most Asian markets drop, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning30 seconds ago
-
Paul Pogba blackmail trial set to open in Paris10 minutes ago
-
Israel has 'no excuse' to refuse Lebanon ceasefire: top EU diplomat21 minutes ago
-
Deep divisions on display at plastic pollution treaty talks41 minutes ago
-
Paul Pogba blackmail trial set to open in Paris50 minutes ago
-
Equity markets retreat, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning50 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russia launched 'record' 188 drones overnight51 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets drop, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning2 hours ago
-
As Arctic climate warms, even Santa runs short of snow3 hours ago
-
Seed industry hopes innovation can sow success3 hours ago
-
Porzingis and Morant make triumphant NBA returns3 hours ago
-
Plastic pollution talks: the key sticking points3 hours ago