UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Pursues Efforts To Make Sure Libya Holds Inclusive Elections In December - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Russia Pursues Efforts to Make Sure Libya Holds Inclusive Elections in December - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Moscow is doing everything possible to make sure that the general elections in Libya will be inclusive and held on time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in the signing of a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until the national general election scheduled for December 24.

"There is an agreement that was made in parallel with the appointment of these caretakers, an agreement to hold elections on December 24.

I don't know how feasible such specific dates are in the Libyan context. There was an election scheduled a few years ago on the exact same date, but it didn't happen. We will do everything we can to make it work. We think that the elections should be organized in a way that suits all political forces. This inclusiveness would help achieve a sustainable settlement process," Lavrov said at the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Earlier in March, the Libyan parliament approved the composition of the Government of National Unity. The 26-strong cabinet, which was borne out of UN-mediated talks, is said to be free of people who served in Libya's previous governments.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Parliament Geneva Same Libya Middle East February March December All Government Cabinet Agreement Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

1 hour ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

1 hour ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

1 hour ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.