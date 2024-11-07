Russia Pursues 'multipolar' Vision With Africa Talks
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Russia is preparing this weekend to show off its vision of a "multipolar world" aimed at countering perceived Western hegemony with a large gathering of African foreign ministers.
The meeting in Sochi, southern Russia, comes after last month's BRICS summit of leading emerging economies in the southwestern city of Kazan.
Moscow was once a key player in Africa, during Soviet times, and has been boosting its influence on the continent again in recent years.
Three west African countries -- Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso -- have turned their backs on former colonial power France since coming under military rule following a string of coups since 2020 and have pivoted towards Moscow.
Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group or its successor, Africa Corps, now support several African governments and Russian "advisers" work with local officials.
Several African countries have also resisted the pressure to join in Western sanctions against Russia over its campaign in Ukraine since 2022.
In 2023, Russia delivered more than $5 billion in arms to Africa, according to the state company Rosoboronexport.
Top Russian companies such as diamond miner Alrosa, metals giant Rusal and energy major Lukoil, also have an eye on Africa's raw materials and major investments in the region.
Russia is further boosting its profile through cultural centres known as "Russian House" that have recently opened in Chad, Guinea, Somalia and Central African Republic.
The centres have the real aim of "spreading Kremlin narratives on international events", said Ivan Klyszcz, from the International Centre for Defence and Security in Estonia.
Russian rhetoric, particularly against "neocolonialism" and "Western propaganda", clearly resonates with some African leaders.
Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev said many appreciate "those who can resist and strike a blow against the West" and see President Vladimir Putin as "very capable" in that role.
