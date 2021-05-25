UrduPoint.com
Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers In Prison For Mailing Mercury To Embassies - Court

Two former Russian police officers were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for sending out letters containing mercury to foreign embassies in February 2018, Russia's Second Western District Military Court told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Two former Russian police officers were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for sending out letters containing mercury to foreign embassies in February 2018, Russia's Second Western District Military Court told Sputnik.

"The court sentenced Kotomanov Maksim Igorevich to 17 years and Krasilnikov Dmitry Viacheslavovich to 14 years in a strict regime colony," a court spokeswoman said.

The court also found the officers guilty of participation in a terrorist community and the preparation of terrorist attacks with the use of poisonous substances.

According to Russian newspaper Kommersant, Kotomanov and Krasilnikov pursued deteriorating the relations between Russia and other countries by sending out the dangerous letters, which the embassies of Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia and the United States received.

