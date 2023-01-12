UrduPoint.com

Russia Puts 36 UK Cabinet Officials, Journalists On 'Stop List' - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russia Puts 36 UK Cabinet Officials, Journalists on 'Stop List' - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russia has added 36 representatives of the UK cabinet, law enforcement agencies', as well as journalists, to the sanctions' list, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In connection with the anti-Russian course of the UK government, which continues to actively apply the mechanism of personal sanctions and conducts an intensive propaganda campaign with the aim of discrediting our country and isolating it in the international arena, it was decided to additionally include a number of members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps of the United Kingdom (total 36 people) in Russia's 'stop list,'" the ministry said in a statement.

