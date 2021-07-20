UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Puts Forward MiG-35 Jet In India's Tender For Delivery Of 110 Fighters - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:51 PM

Russia Puts Forward MiG-35 Jet in India's Tender for Delivery of 110 Fighters - Official

The Russian MiG-35 multipurpose fighter has been submitted to the Indian Defense Ministry's tender for the supply of 110 combat aircraft, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Russian MiG-35 multipurpose fighter has been submitted to the Indian Defense Ministry's tender for the supply of 110 combat aircraft, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief, told Sputnik.

"The Russian side placed this jet [MiG-35] in the tender for delivery of 110 medium fighter jets for the Indian Air Force," Shugaev said.

MiG-35S is the newest aviation complex developed with the use of technologies of fifth-generation fighters and designed for eliminating air targets at any time of day and any weather conditions as well as attacking mobile and stationary land and water targets. Developers cite decreased visibility for enemy's radar systems and a new engine with increased thrust among the plane's advantages.

Related Topics

India Weather Water Russia Mobile

Recent Stories

India reports 30,093 new COVID-19 cases, lowest da ..

8 minutes ago

Ex-Test player Rikki Clarke to retire after 20-yea ..

2 minutes ago

CTP finalizes traffic plan for Eid, over 600 Warde ..

2 minutes ago

China Lifts All Restrictions on Birth of Third Chi ..

2 minutes ago

German Health Minister Says 60% Got at Least One C ..

17 minutes ago

Cop shot killed by his son in karachi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.