MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Russian MiG-35 multipurpose fighter has been submitted to the Indian Defense Ministry's tender for the supply of 110 combat aircraft, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief, told Sputnik.

"The Russian side placed this jet [MiG-35] in the tender for delivery of 110 medium fighter jets for the Indian Air Force," Shugaev said.

MiG-35S is the newest aviation complex developed with the use of technologies of fifth-generation fighters and designed for eliminating air targets at any time of day and any weather conditions as well as attacking mobile and stationary land and water targets. Developers cite decreased visibility for enemy's radar systems and a new engine with increased thrust among the plane's advantages.