Russia Puts Navalny Lawyers On Trial
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Petushki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A Russian court on Thursday put three lawyers who used to represent the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny on trial over "extremism" charges.
Navalny died in unclear circumstances in an Arctic prison colony in February, where he was serving a 19-year sentence for leading an "extremist" organisation.
Since his death, Russian authorities have escalated a campaign against the Kremlin critic's backers, allies and family -- arresting journalists who covered his court hearings and adding his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, to a "terrorists and extremists" blacklist.
The trial of three of his former lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser and Igor Sergunin -- opened Thursday in a court in the Vladimir region east of Moscow, AFP journalists in the courtroom reported.
The three stood in a metal cage for defendants at the start of the hearing, before the judge granted the prosecution's request to move the session behind closed doors, ejecting public spectators and journalists from the hall.
Arrested in October 2023, the trio are accused of participating in an "extremist" organisation, charges which carry a maximum of six years.
Investigators say they passed messages between Navalny and his associates in the outside world, helping the Kremlin critic continue his outlawed political activity from behind bars.
At the time, Navalny's team alleged the arrest of the lawyers was an attempt to isolate Navalny even further in prison, where he spent most of the time in solitary confinement.
At a pre-trial hearing, Sergunin pleaded guilty, independent media reported, while Kobzev and Liptser rejected the charges.
The Kremlin has rejected accusations from Navalny's allies that President Vladimir Putin ordered him killed in jail.
The West and Moscow were in talks about freeing Navalny in a prisoner exchange when he died.
Over a decade of opposing the Kremlin, the charismatic opposition leader drew tens of thousands to anti-government street demonstrations.
He nearly died in 2020 after being poisoned on a campaign trip to Siberia ahead of regional elections.
An investigation by Navalny's team, Western and Russian media outlets connected the assassination attempt to Russian FSB agents.
Most of his former allies, including his wife Navalnaya who has pledged to continue his work, live in exile.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
More Stories From World
-
NASA prepares for launch of new mission on Jupiter's moon Europa11 minutes ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development11 minutes ago
-
Peru's polarising ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 8612 minutes ago
-
EU consumer groups slam 'manipulative' video game spending tactics12 minutes ago
-
Tropical Storm Francine batters US state of Louisiana12 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM to meet Venezuelan opposition figure: source12 minutes ago
-
France's new PM says to form government 'next week'13 hours ago
-
Argentine Congress upholds Milei veto of pensions increase13 hours ago
-
US, UK pledge economic aid, quick action over arms for Ukraine13 hours ago
-
Relaxed USA will try to end European run at Solheim Cup13 hours ago
-
Catalonia marks holiday with separatist movement waning13 hours ago
-
Canada tourism fears bigger, badder wildfires coming14 hours ago