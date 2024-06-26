Russia Puts US Journalist Evan Gershkovich On Trial
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Yekaterinburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) US journalist Evan Gershkovich will face the start of a closed-door trial on espionage charges in Russia on Wednesday, more than a year after he became the first Western journalist since the Soviet era to be detained on such accusations.
The Wall Street Journal correspondent, who along with his employer and the White House has denied the charges, was arrested in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
Russian prosecutors accused Gershkovich of working for the CIA and "collecting secret information" about the country's main tank manufacturer in the Urals, claims Washington said were fabricated.
The Kremlin has provided no public evidence for the allegations, saying only that he was caught "red-handed".
The trial will take place in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court, some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) east of Moscow.
If convicted, Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in a penal colony.
The 32-year-old has spent almost 15 months in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison following his arrest.
The US State Department said the charge against him had "zero credibility", and the Wall Street Journal said he was arrested for "simply doing his job".
Washington has accused Moscow of arresting its citizens on baseless charges to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians convicted abroad.
Moscow said last week, days after the trial date was announced, that it was waiting for a response from Washington on ideas Russia had presented for a possible prisoner swap.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From World
-
Australian PM says Assange plea deal hearing 'welcome development'3 seconds ago
-
Germany look to 'awaken spirits' of 2014 with Euros base camp7 seconds ago
-
One year on, Honduras prison massacre survivors still reeling22 seconds ago
-
Phelps, Schmitt call for WADA reform in US hearing27 seconds ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate9 minutes ago
-
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams UNSC for ignoring Hindutva terrorism and people's plight in occupied Palestine, Kashm ..10 minutes ago
-
Lautaro's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters10 minutes ago
-
Lautaro's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters10 minutes ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange freed in US plea deal10 minutes ago
-
King Charles hails ties as Japan royals make UK state visit10 minutes ago
-
From fighting boys to Saudi Olympic history for female taekwondo star10 minutes ago