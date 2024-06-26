Russia puts US journalist Evan Gershkovich on trial

(@FahadShabbir)

Yekaterinburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) US journalist Evan Gershkovich will face the start of a closed-door trial on espionage charges in Russia on Wednesday, more than a year after he became the first Western journalist since the Soviet era to be detained on such accusations.

The Wall Street Journal correspondent, who along with his employer and the White House has denied the charges, was arrested in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Russian prosecutors accused Gershkovich of working for the CIA and "collecting secret information" about the country's main tank manufacturer in the Urals, claims Washington said were fabricated.

The Kremlin has provided no public evidence for the allegations, saying only that he was caught "red-handed".

The trial will take place in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court, some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) east of Moscow.

If convicted, Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in a penal colony.

The 32-year-old has spent almost 15 months in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison following his arrest.

The US State Department said the charge against him had "zero credibility", and the Wall Street Journal said he was arrested for "simply doing his job".

Washington has accused Moscow of arresting its citizens on baseless charges to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians convicted abroad.

Moscow said last week, days after the trial date was announced, that it was waiting for a response from Washington on ideas Russia had presented for a possible prisoner swap.