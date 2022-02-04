MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Russian embassy in Bogota said Friday it was surprised by Colombian defense minister Diego Molano's insistence that Moscow interfered in his country's domestic affairs.

"The Russian embassy in Colombia is puzzled by repeated attempts to accuse Russia without evidence of suspected 'interference' in Colombia's home affairs," the statement read.

Molano claimed Thursday that Venezuela had moved troops to their shared border amid a turf war among Colombian cartels. He said Russia and Iran had a role in the Venezuelan buildup.

The Russian diplomatic mission said the minister's remarks were ill-timed. He spoke the same day when the Colombian president and foreign minister met with the Russian ambassador to reassure him of Bogota's commitment to deeper ties with Moscow.