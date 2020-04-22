UrduPoint.com
Russia, Qatar Cooperate On Developing COVID-19 Vaccine - Ambassador In Doha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:57 PM

Russian and Qatari specialists cooperate on developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus, Russian Ambassador in Doha Nurmakhmad Kholov told Sputnik on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian and Qatari specialists cooperate on developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus, Russian Ambassador in Doha Nurmakhmad Kholov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Russia and Qatar have been maintaining close cooperation since the first days of the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, active work is being carried out between the relevant departments of the two countries for joint development of a vaccine," Kholov said.

The ambassador also said that the Qatari authorities were considering the possibility to use Russian test kits that produce results in 2-4 hours.

The Russian embassy is complying with a special mode of operation due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the emirate and diplomats maintain contacts by telephone, Kholov added.

As of now, there have been no cases of COVID-19 among the employees of the embassy in Qatar, Kholov stated, adding that the diplomatic mission is in constant contact with the relevant state structures of Qatar.

So far, Qatar has recorded more than 7,100 cases of the disease on its soil, with the daily number of new cases continuing to increase. At the same time, the mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world. The death toll is 10 to date.

