Russia, Qatar Plan To Hold Meeting On Economic Cooperation In 2021 In Doha - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Russia and Qatar plan to convene a session of the countries' intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation in Doha, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday at a joint press conference after the meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"On our agenda, there are specific ways of expanding practical cooperation, increasing the volume and diversity of trade. In this regard, we have stressed the importance of the joint Russian-Qatari intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation.

We agreed to prepare its meeting during the remaining months of the year ” it should be held in Doha," Lavrov said.

During the meeting, the ministers also noted the progress made on issues that are of interest to both countries "which meets the long-term interests of our countries and peoples," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister mentioned that the sides welcomed the mutual intention to intensify inter-parliamentary ties as well as cooperation in touristic, scientific and educational spheres.

