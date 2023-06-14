UrduPoint.com

Russia, Qatar Ready To Work On North-South Transport Corridor Project - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Russia, Qatar Ready to Work on North-South Transport Corridor Project - Russian Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russia and Qatar are prepared to work together on the project of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) between Russia and India through Iran, Russian Ambassador to Qatar Dmitry Dogadkin said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to jointly implement ambitious infrastructure projects, including the North-South ITC," Dogadkin said during a speech in Doha on the occasion of Russia Day.

Russia and Qatar's joint participation in the creation of one of the branches of the corridor was on the agenda, Dogadkin told Sputnik.

The North-South Corridor is an international multi-mode network nearly 4,500 miles (7,200 kilometers) long, connecting Russia's St.

Petersburg and India's Mumbai. The corridor is an alternative to the sea route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean countries via the Suez Canal. There are three ITC routes, namely, Trans-Caspian (using railways and ports), Western and Eastern (land routes).

On May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, signed an agreement for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the INSTC.

