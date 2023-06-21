UrduPoint.com

Russia-Qatar Trade Surpasses $17.8Mln In Q1 2023 - Prime Minister

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday that he sees great prospects in the development of trade relations between Russia and Qatar, with mutual trade surpassing 1.5 billion rubles ($17.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023

"Our mutual trade was over 1.5 billion rubles, or almost 70 million Qatari rials, between January and April. However, I am absolutely sure that these figures do not do justice to the great economic potential of our countries," he said during the talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Russia considers Qatar a "key partner" in the middle East, Mishustin continued.

He said the bilateral relationship built on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests opens up avenues for expanding the partnership, including by starting to trade in national currencies.

"We see the main task of our governments in ensuring favorable working conditions for Russian and Qatari companies on both countries' markets in accordance with our leaders' decisions," the Russian prime minster said.

He said that a joint commission had been created to address practical issues through the governments of the two countries. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak co-chairs it on the Russian side.

