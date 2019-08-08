UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Qualifies Situation In Kyrgyzstan As Country's Domestic Affair - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:36 PM

Russia Qualifies Situation in Kyrgyzstan as Country's Domestic Affair - Foreign Ministry

Moscow qualifies the situation in Kyrgyzstan, where special-purpose police units stormed the residence of former President Almazbek Atambayev on Wednesday in a bid to detain him, as the country's internal affair, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, stressing that a deeper assessment of the events would follow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Moscow qualifies the situation in Kyrgyzstan, where special-purpose police units stormed the residence of former President Almazbek Atambayev on Wednesday in a bid to detain him, as the country's internal affair, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, stressing that a deeper assessment of the events would follow.

The situation turned violent on Wednesday as Atambayev's supporters repulsed the assault, preventing the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions, from being captured. Over 50 people were injured, while one policeman was killed. Several security officers were taken as hostages, with the Health Ministry assessing their condition as moderately grave.

"Our embassy in Kyrgyzstan has already commented on the situation, I read the comments in the morning. The embassy said that we certainly regard this event as the country's domestic matter. The embassy has also recommended to Russians to abstain from attending the area of the special operation, if the operation continues. I think we will provide a deeper assessment a bit later," Zakharova said, as aired by the Echo of Moscow radio station.

She also voiced hope that all those engaged in the situation would show sensibility and responsibility.

The spokeswoman added that she had no information on whether Atambayev was going to travel to Russia.

"I don't have information that someone has addressed [Moscow on the matter]," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Police Moscow Russia Kyrgyzstan Event All From

Recent Stories

Central contracts for 2019-20 announced

17 minutes ago

Chinese, Lao militaries to have joint medical res ..

11 minutes ago

Asia stocks climb but tensions linger

11 minutes ago

Over 500 political workers detained in IOK

11 minutes ago

3 dead, 32 injured after road accident in southern ..

11 minutes ago

NA offers fateha for victims of Quetta tragedy, cl ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.