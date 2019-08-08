Moscow qualifies the situation in Kyrgyzstan, where special-purpose police units stormed the residence of former President Almazbek Atambayev on Wednesday in a bid to detain him, as the country's internal affair, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, stressing that a deeper assessment of the events would follow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Moscow qualifies the situation in Kyrgyzstan, where special-purpose police units stormed the residence of former President Almazbek Atambayev on Wednesday in a bid to detain him, as the country's internal affair, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, stressing that a deeper assessment of the events would follow.

The situation turned violent on Wednesday as Atambayev's supporters repulsed the assault, preventing the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions, from being captured. Over 50 people were injured, while one policeman was killed. Several security officers were taken as hostages, with the Health Ministry assessing their condition as moderately grave.

"Our embassy in Kyrgyzstan has already commented on the situation, I read the comments in the morning. The embassy said that we certainly regard this event as the country's domestic matter. The embassy has also recommended to Russians to abstain from attending the area of the special operation, if the operation continues. I think we will provide a deeper assessment a bit later," Zakharova said, as aired by the Echo of Moscow radio station.

She also voiced hope that all those engaged in the situation would show sensibility and responsibility.

The spokeswoman added that she had no information on whether Atambayev was going to travel to Russia.

"I don't have information that someone has addressed [Moscow on the matter]," Zakharova said.