Russia Raised Issue of Continuing Talks of Russian, Norwegian Defense Ministries - Lavrov

TROMSO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia raised the issue of continuing negotiations between Russian and Norwegian defense ministries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Today we raised the issue of continuing negotiations between our defense ministries," he said at a press conference following talks with his Norwegian counterpart.

According to Lavrov, the parties discussed security issues "frankly and openly."