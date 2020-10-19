UrduPoint.com
Russia Raising Issue Of Mercenaries In Karabakh In Contacts With Turkey - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:18 PM

Russia Raising Issue of Mercenaries in Karabakh in Contacts With Turkey - Foreign Ministry

Russia is raising the issue of mercenaries from Syria and Libya, who are taking part in the Nagrono-Karabakh conflict, in its contacts with Turkey, and stresses that it is unacceptable to get them involved, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russia is raising the issue of mercenaries from Syria and Libya, who are taking part in the Nagrono-Karabakh conflict, in its contacts with Turkey, and stresses that it is unacceptable to get them involved, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

"Yes, we are discussing all the issues," the deputy minister told reporters, when asked if this topic was raised at the talks with Ankara.

When asked if Russia said in these contacts that the use of mercenaries in this conflict was unacceptable, Bogdanov said, "It goes without saying, of course."

Turkey has refuted the reports of militants being transported to Karabakh from other countries.

More Stories From World

