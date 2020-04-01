Russia Ramping Up Production, Carrying Out of Coronavirus Tests - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russia is increasing the production of tests and the number of tests carried out, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.

"We are still taking all the necessary measures needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus infection and are actively ramping up the production of test systems, are increasing the number of tests," the prime minister said.

At the moment, 95 labs of the consumer health protection watchdog are carrying out these tests in Russia, Mishustin said. Since March 19, 193 medical organizations have joined in.

As for the people who have to stay on quarantine, they will have to report on their well-being and confirm that they are at home. Cell service providers will help monitor whether the people on quarantine comply with its rules and report breaches to the Interior Ministry.