Russia Ranks 12th in World in Terms of COVID-19 Deaths - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia ranks 12th in the world in the number of deaths among people those diagnosed with the coronavirus as of Thursday, as the country had been recording about an average of 120 fatalities over the past days, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

On Tuesday, according to the university, Russia took 14th place in terms of COVID-19 fatalities after occupying the 13th position for several weeks.

As of Thursday, the US is leading in the number of COVID-19 deaths having recorded over 121,900 fatalities. It is followed by Brazil (53,830), the UK (43,165), Italy (34,644), France (29,734), Spain (28,327), Mexico (24,324), India (14,894), Iran (9,996), Belgium (9,722), Germany (8,935) and then Russia, where 8,594 patients have died so far.

Meanwhile, Russia ranks third in the world in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases ” 613,148 ” after the US, with over 2.38 million infections, and Brazil, with more than 1.18 million cases.